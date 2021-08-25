Catalina Foothills School District raising pay rate for substitute teachers

The Catalina Foothills School District governing board voted to increase pay rates for substitute teachers on August 24, in response to a teacher vacancy problem.

The board voted unanimously to raise the daily rate from $95 to $130 and the pay rate for long term assignments was raised to $150.

The raises are seen as a way to combat the difficulty of filling vacant teaching positions.

On Friday, August 13, 14 of 24 absences went unfilled.

On the following Monday, 9 of 26 absences were unfilled.

The district says the vacancies result in principals and other staff trying to fill in.

“Unless we can turn this around, we are already in the process of reconsidering how we do professional learning,” said Superintendent Dr. Mary Kamerzell.

“We will be reluctant to do curriculum planning work outside of the classroom if teachers cannot have a substitute in the classroom. So there is an effect here throughout the system.”

