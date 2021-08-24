‘Streateries’ program extended in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — If you're a fan of the expanded outdoor seating at restaurants started during the pandemic, they're sticking around a little bit longer.

"Streateries" started in May of 2020 with the "Temporary Expansion of Restaurant Seating Program." It allows local restaurants to expand seating on private property, in public parking and other public rights-of-way.

In early August, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and city council voted to develop a permanent city-wide "Shared Spaces" program expansion. This could include other options like parklets, small public spaces that could provide things like seating, planting, bike parking, art or games.

The city said so far, more than 40 expansions have been processed since May of last year, 28 are in a right-of-way.

"It was such a wonderful experience for us," said Jackie Sharma, owner of Bombolé and Ike's Coffee downtown, "because it's something that we have been looking into for years since we've owned Ike's and since we started Bombolé."

Tucsonans will be able to continue to enjoy this new way of visiting their favorite restaurants and bars that integrates the dining experience with our city’s built environment and desert climate. We plan to make this permanent!



Sharma said the program helped her keep her doors open and wants to see more local restaurants expand to outdoor seating in the future.

"It was just wonderful," she said. "We were able to use the funds to do that since we didn't really have the business to expand and it was just an extra expense, with all the expenses and COVID."

A spokesperson with the City of Tucson said city staff will begin the process of updating relevant sections of the city's code and permitting to make this program permanent. The city said that would begin a long process of stakeholder and community engagement.