Sierra Vista extends special adoption period at animal shelter

There are too many pets at a shelter in Sierra Vista and they need your help to find foster and forever homes.

The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center is extending their Dog Days of Summer Adoption Special through September, after a recent surge of incoming pets has put them at capacity.

Through September 30, the fee for dog adoption will be reduced from $75 to $50.

That cost includes sterilization, the first set of vaccinations, a complete physical exam, a City dog license, and a microchip implant.

“It’s a great time to adopt because we have a wide variety of breeds and many wonderful dogs in need of good homes,” said Animal Control Supervisor Arleen Garcia.

“If you’ve ever considered fostering, that would also be a big help during the busy summer season.”

Potential fosters must fill out an application, provide proof of rabies vaccinations for any pets in their home, and allow staff to ensure the foster will be a good match in their home.

The shelter provides foster families with food and supplies to support the foster animals in their care.

The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center is located at 6799 E. Highway 90.

It is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. It is closed on Sunday and Monday.

For more information, call the shelter at (520) 458-4151.