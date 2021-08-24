New sportsbook comes to Casino Del Sol in time for sports gambling in AZ

Casino Del Sol is unveiling a new sportsbook called SolSports, giving guests the opportunity to wager on sports events in Tucson.

The addition is the result of expanded gaming legislation passed by lawmakers in April 2021.

Construction is underway on the new 4,000 square-foot venue hosting the on-site sportsbook, and Casino Del Sol will manage all sports betting activities as the operator.

The casino says guest will be surrounded by more than 60 televisions in the new lounge, with seating for more than 100 people as well as a full bar and food service.

Casino Del Sol and Casino of the Sun will also have several self-service sports betting kiosks located throughout both properties.

Instead of partnering with an out-of-state third-party operator, Casino Del Sol has opted to serve as the sportsbook’s operator and bookmaker.

Sports betting technology from Scientific Games, called OpenSports™, will serve as the backend platform powering SolSports.

“Our goal is to continue to add to our offerings, so we are looking forward to providing our guests with another exceptional gaming experience with our new sportsbook,” said CEO of Casino Del Sol, Kimberly Van Amburg.

“SolSports will provide the ultimate environment for guests to watch and bet on their favorite professional and college sporting events.”

The opening date of the SolSports sportsbook is tentatively planned for September 2021, pending regulations from the Arizona Department of Gaming.