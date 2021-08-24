Driver caught using fake Border Patrol vehicle to smuggle 10 migrants into US

TUCSON (KVOA) - Eleven people were taken into custody after posing as Border Patrol agents in a cloned U.S. Border Patrol vehicle in an attempt to enter the United States illegally.

According to a Twitter post shared by U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector Interim Chief John R. Modlin Tuesday afternoon, agents from the Tucson Station stopped the smuggling attempt.

While the agency to not elaborate further about the incident, Modlin shared that the driver and 10 migrants were detained in connection to the smuggling attempt.