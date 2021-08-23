Pima Community College wipes out $2.7 million in student debts

Pima Community College is forgiving the debt of more than 4,500 students for expenses incurred during the coronavirus pandemic.

The college will wipe out nearly $2.7 million in student debt, using funds provided by the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.

The disbursement will help release holds on student accounts with past due balances, which normally require students to make payment arrangements to access enrollment for classes, receive transcripts or obtain certificates.

PCC students actively enrolled on or after March 13, 2020, will be eligible for the payout.

"We are pleased to offer relief to those who've been adversely affected by the pandemic," said PCC Chancellor Lee Lambert.

"This program will allow us to remove barriers and effectively re-engage with students who may have left PCC for financial reasons but would still like to continue their educational journey."

PCC will be contacting students whose accounts will be cleared and will try to engage students who may have left due to financial difficulties related to the pandemic.

"This is a critical and important decision," said Pima Community College Governing Board Chair Demion Clinco.

"This action will directly help students harmed by the pandemic and support their recovery and long-range success. We know many Pima students have been significantly impacted directly and indirectly by COVID-19 and this program is one step in supporting community recovery."