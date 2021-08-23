Jackpot! $20K Mega Millions ticket sold in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - A winning $20,000 Mega Millions ticket was sold in Tucson last Friday.

According to Arizona State Lottery, the ticket was sold at Hurry Up at 8530 E Speedway Blvd.

The winner matched four out of five numbers and the Mega Ball. The winning Mega Millions numbers were 41, 43, 51, 57, 70 with Mega Ball number 1.

The cash prize for this ticket is $10,000, but since the winning ticket was a Megaplier ticket, the winnings doubled to a grand total of $20,000.