ADOT warns ATV riders highway shoulders aren’t for driving

The Arizona Department of Transportation is reminding the public that while all-terrain vehicles are a popular way to explore the southwest desert, they are illegal to drive along state roadways.

ADOT says all-terrain, or ATV riders driving on the shoulders of Arizona highways are damaging vegetation and eroding unpaved areas, causing steep drop-offs where the pavement ends.

When the damage becomes great enough, ADOT maintenance crews are forced to move to the affected areas and are diverted from more important highway work.

The department added that driving on shoulders can kick up dirt, blinding drivers traveling at highway speeds.

ADOT wants to remind off-road vehicle operators they can be cited for illegal use of highway shoulders, including for damage to state or private land.