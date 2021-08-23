21-year-old man killed in single-vehicle collision on Tucson’s west side

TUCSON (KVOA) - The victim in Sunday's fatal vehicle collision on Tucson's west side has been identified as a 21-year-old man.

On Sunday morning, officers responded to the 3400 block of N. Flowing Wells Rd., for a report of a single-vehicle collision.

Police say a man and a woman were ejected from a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban.

The driver, who has been identified as Mario Alberto Quintero, died at scene, police say. The woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Detectives say Quintero was driving southbound on Flowing Wells Road at a high rate of speed. They say the 21-year-old lost control of the vehicle and "began striking several objects on the west side of Flowing Wells Rd. ultimately colliding with a wooden power pole".

The collision remains under investigation.