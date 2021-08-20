BBB Scam Alert: Ordering takeout? Watch out for fake websites

TUCSON (KVOA) - The COVID-19 pandemic has made ordering takeout more popular than ever. Some restaurants have set up their own websites to avoid the fees and challenges that come with food delivery apps, like DoorDash or GrubHub. The Better Business Bureau said scammers are quick to pick up on a trend. Watch out for fake food ordering websites that scam consumers out of their money and personal information.

How the scam works

You search for your favorite restaurant’s website to see if they offer delivery and a way to order online. Near the top of the search results, you find a website that looks like it belongs to the restaurant. Or you may find a third-party website that looks very professional and similar to popular services like DoorDash or GrubHub.

You click on the link, select your food, and enter your credit card information to pay. Charges appear on your account, but the food never arrives. When you call the restaurant to see what’s happened, they are unaware of your order. The website was a fake, and now the scammers have your credit card information, address, and other personal details.

Some consumers reported to BBB Scam Tracker accidentally ordering from fake websites called “Order Hero” or “Order Ventures.” But look out for other variations. Scammers often change their name and continue their tricks under a different fake identity.

One consumer reported, “I placed an order at a restaurant near [my home]. I have been to this place before and ordered online with no issues. When I went on the website everything looked normal and it had a tab that said ‘Order Online,’ which I clicked. This took me to a website called Order Hero. When I went to the restaurant to pick up my food, they said they never received the order in the first place. I showed the owner my email confirmation, and he informed me that they were not associated with these people.”

How to avoid food ordering scams