Volunteers needed to help pack emergency food boxes

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona needs your help.

Volunteers are needed to pack emergency food boxes at the Food Bank's Tucson warehouse.

Thirty volunteers are needed to pack the boxes through multiple shifts Tuesday through Friday. In a tweet, the Food Bank said only two or three people are signed up right now.

They are asking the community to help fill the morning shifts through September.

Volunteering at the Food Bank requires standing and working on an assembly line. Masks are required. Volunteers must be 16 or older.

If you're interested in volunteering, sign up at http://volunteer.communityfoodbank.org. If you have questions, email volunteer@communityfoodbank.org.