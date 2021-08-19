Have any down trees? The Reid Park Zoo might want them!

TUCSON (KVOA) — The next time you trim your trees or lose branches in a monsoon, think about donating them to them to the Reid Park Zoo.

Any part of a tree including clippings, the trunk and roots are called "browse," and the zoo uses them to feed the elephants and giraffes.

"Normally, we're going out every single day to trim around parks," said elephant care professional Matt Veith, "and we need at least one truck load a day to feed the elephants and giraffes." Veith said with this year's monsoon, the grounds team has been going out two or three times a day, every day, picking up different tree clippings.

Zoo staff said the fiber in the trees is much better than the fiber they can give the elephants in the hay. The browse is also used as furniture throughout the habitat. Staff can put food underneath the logs which causes the elephants to push them around, helping to exhibit a lot of natural behaviors.

"We're very fortunate that we have a great relationship with the community," said Veith, "because when those trees do fall down and even though that is so unfortunate for those people because a lot of times it's great shade trees, and we all know that we need those shade trees in Tucson, we're very fortunate that we're able to go and collect those tree clippings from them."

If you want to donate, it's not as easy as taking some branches off the ground. Zoo staff said people interested should visit their browse donations page on their website and submit pictures, then a member of the team will contact you to coordinate a donation.

"The most common types that we do feed out are thornless Chilean mesquite," said Veith. "It needs to be thornless because our elephants are usually using their feet to get rid of some of these leaves and the bark, so we just don't want any thorns ending up in their feet."

Elephants eat about 300 pounds per day, zoo staff said the donations can be a big help in feeding them.