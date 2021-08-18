University of Arizona prepares to move-in nearly 7K students

TUCSON (KVOA) — The University of Arizona began to welcome nearly 7,000 students into student housing Wednesday.

"We are so excited to have the students back, campus has been really quiet," said Director of Administrative Services in Housing & Residential Life, Dana Robbins-Murray.

Besides the not-so-new things like masks indoors, distancing and increased sanitizing, Robbins-Murray said the school is trying to give students the most normal environment possible.

Good morning from @uarizona move-in day! We’re talking with students and staff coming up in about 30 minutes. @KVOA pic.twitter.com/qDPRYK6r3W — Nicole Costantino (@NicCostantino) August 18, 2021

"I'm experiencing a lot of newness," said first-time Resident Assistant Jack Haskins, "just as many of these residents who are coming in are."

Haskins, a junior at the university's Honors College, said he couldn't be more excited about helping students move-in and build a community with people on his dorm floor.

"Just the energy that you have when you're first arriving on campus and in your dorms," Haskins said. "It's the similar one that I had when I was a freshman here in 2019."

"The university offers free testing [for COVID-19] and vaccines for students," Robbins-Murray said. "We're highly encouraging students to get tested once they get moved in on campus."

For students on campus who do test positive for COVID-19, the school said it has one dorm set aside as an isolation dorm to stay during their quarantine. "We'll also be giving them free food and making sure they have laundry accessible for them while they're staying in that dorm," Robbins-Murray said.

Haskins said in many ways he still feels like a new student and is looking forward to making the most of this school year.

"Getting to make more of the friends that I have here at the Honors Village in just the past week and a half," he said, "getting to continue that and feel more and more like a wildcat every day."