Suspect of road rage shooting on I-10 still at large

TUCSON (KVOA) - Authorities are still looking for a suspect involved in a road rage shooting that occurred last Friday on Interstate 10 east of Kolb Road.

On Wednesday, Arizona Department of Public Safety released more details regarding the incident.

They suspect, who is described as a Hispanic man, shot the driver of a white GMC Sierra pickup and was severely injured.

The suspect was driving a white hatchback or white compact vehicle with dark tinted windows, DPS says.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 911 or 520-882-7463.