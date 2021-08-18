Man wanted after shooting through door, holding northside resident at gunpoint

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man is wanted after he allegedly broke into a north side home and held a resident at gunpoint earlier this month.

On Aug. 3, the suspect broke into a home in the 5000 block of North Nina Drive, deputies say. He reportedly shot a gun through a sliding glass door to enter the home. The suspect then fled the home on the victim's bicycle.

The suspect is said to be Caucasian or Hispanic and is in his 20s or 30s. He has facial hair and tattoos on his right arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. The public may also submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text or phone at 88-CRIME (520-822-7463), or by going to 88Crime.org