Ducey extends National Guard stay at southern border for another year

PHOENIX (KVOA) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced Wednesday National Guard troops will be staying at the southern border for another year.

“The Biden-Harris administration has utterly failed to secure the border,” said Ducey in a news release. “It’s clear that this White House has neither the ability nor the desire to address the border disaster — a crisis of their own making. Illegal immigrant apprehensions are the highest in two decades. Law enforcement is overwhelmed. The situation is out of control. This situation is the direct result of reckless policies and failed communication by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.”

Ducey deployed 250 guardsmen to the southern border in April. The state said it provided $25 million in initial funding for the deployment.

July was the busiest month for illegal border crossings in two decades. U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported taking over 212,000 people into custody, including nearly 83,000 traveling in family groups. Nearly 19,000 unaccompanied minors were also apprehended at the border.