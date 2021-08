TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson's food distribution site is closed Wednesday due to storm damage.

The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona says that residents who need food should at 520-882-3314.

⚠️ CLOSURE ALERT ⚠️



Our Tucson food distribution is closed today due to storm damage.



We apologize for the ongoing weather-related closures, and are here to help you find food resources when you need them! If you need food today, call us at (520) 882-3314. — Community Food Bank (@foodbanktucson) August 18, 2021

The Food Bank is located at 3003 S. Country Club Rd. For more information, visit The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.