ADOT: I-10 west of Willcox to close Aug.20- 23

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Due to upcoming construction, motorists on both directions of Interstate 10 to the west of Willcox should expect a short detour the weekend of August 20-23.

Work crews plan to pour a new concrete surface as part of a bridge deck replacement project, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Both directions of I-10 will close at Exit 336, which will require drivers to detour onto the exit and entrance ramps, from 6 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday. The closure is one of several planned during the bridge deck replacement project which is scheduled through late 2021.

For more information, go to the project website HERE.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article was written by News 4 Tucson's Rachel Christiansen.