University of Arizona to host public tribute for legendary coach Lute Olson

TUCSON (KVOA) - The University of Arizona is set to host a public tribute for late coach Lute Olson.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 12 at 11:30 a.m. at McKale Center. A live stream of the tribute will be available via the Arizona Athletics Facebook page and ArizonaWildcats.com.

In lieu of flowers, UArizona asks that contributions be made to the Lute Olson Endowed Scholarship for Excellence in Men’s Basketball. For more information, click here.

The tribute is scheduled to be open to the public, pending local health and safety regulations in effect at that time. Seating in the bowl of the McKale Center will open to the public starting at 10:30 a.m. Attendees are encouraged to enter the McKale Center through the doors on the south side of the building adjacent to the ticket office.

The former men’s basketball head coach passed away on Aug. 27, 2020 at the age of 85.

In his 52-year coaching career, Olson earned the respect of millions through his coaching philosophy – inspiring dozens of basketball greats from the Golden Warriors head coach, Steve Kerr to 2009 NBA Sixth Man of the Year, Jason Terry.

While the coach was already well-established before he took on the Arizona head coach gig in 1983, Olson proved to the nation that he was a force to be reckoned with by becoming UArizona men’s basketball’s most winningest coach – finishing his 24 season with the Wildcats with 589-187 record, 11 PAC-10 Championships, four Final Four appearances and his crowning achievement, winning the 1997 National Championship.

To read more about Coach Olson, click here.