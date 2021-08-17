Suspect in catalytic converter theft at UArizona’s Surplus Store sought

TUCSON (KVOA) - A vehicle's catalytic converter was stolen at the University of Arizona's Surplus Store in June, police said on Tuesday. Now, officials are asking the public for help in identifying the suspects.

Police say the incident happened on June 26 at 3740 E. 34th St.

According to the University of Arizona Police Department, there has been a rise in the theft of catalytic converters recently.

UAPD says they have received 12 cases of stolen catalytic converters on university proprieties.

The community is reminded to:

• Park your vehicle in a well-lit area

• Park your vehicle in a high use area

• When available park your vehicle in a secure area

• Park in such a way where it inhibits access to underneath the vehicle

• Have a company etch the VIN (vehicle identification number) number on

the catalytic converter

• Install a catalytic converter anti-theft device which are available from various

manufacturers

• Report any suspicious persons or activity to UAPD immediately by calling 9-1-1,

utilizing an emergency blue light phone, or using the LiveSafe App.

Anyone with information regarding suspect is asked to call 621-UAPD (8273). If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the UAPD tip line 621- TIPS (8477) or 88-CRIME.