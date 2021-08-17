Marana Unified: Buses delayed due to widespread rain

Marana Unified: Buses delayed due to widespread rainNew
TUCSON (KVOA) - Heavy rainfall in southern Arizona is impacting several bus routes, Marana Unified School District said Tuesday morning.
"Several bus routes are impacted and cannot reach all bus stops or will be delayed," MUSD said.
The bus routes impacted include:
- 551
- 552
- 553
- 555
- 556
- 561
- 567
- 570
- 613
- 623
- 624
Impacted areas include:
- Anway Rd south of Falcon to Manville Rd
- Manville west of Sanders
- Sandario Rd areas south of Picture Rocks
- Additionally, there are delays on Avra Valley Rd west of Brawley wash
- Roads in the Roadrunner Elementary School area, impacting routes at Marana High School, Marana Middle School and Roadrunner Elementary.
If families have specific questions, call MUSD Transportation at 520-682-4766.