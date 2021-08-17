Marana Unified: Buses delayed due to widespread rain

TUCSON (KVOA) - Heavy rainfall in southern Arizona is impacting several bus routes, Marana Unified School District said Tuesday morning.

"Several bus routes are impacted and cannot reach all bus stops or will be delayed," MUSD said.

The bus routes impacted include:

551

552

553

555

556

561

567

570

613

623

624

Impacted areas include:

Anway Rd south of Falcon to Manville Rd

Manville west of Sanders

Sandario Rd areas south of Picture Rocks

Additionally, there are delays on Avra Valley Rd west of Brawley wash

Roads in the Roadrunner Elementary School area, impacting routes at Marana High School, Marana Middle School and Roadrunner Elementary.

If families have specific questions, call MUSD Transportation at 520-682-4766.