BBB Tip: Scholarship scams

TUCSON (KVOA) - For students struggling to pay tuition, a sudden offer of a grant or scholarship can look like a dream come true. But it could be bait for a scam. This con hooks victims with the promise of money, but upfront “fees” never actually materialize into those much-needed funds. In a more recent twist, these scammers claim to help with student loan forgiveness.

Better Business Bureau (BBB) recommends caution when dealing with companies that offer assistance in finding financial aid opportunities. Students and their families should be wary of websites, seminars, or other schemes that promise to find scholarships, grants, or financial aid packages for a fee.

How the Scam Works:

Scammers typically claim to represent the government, a university, or a nonprofit organization. The details vary, but the con is the same. Using words like “National” and “Federal” to sound more official, the scammer will pose as a financial aid representative. They claim you have won a scholarship or a grant (without ever applying) and ask for payment of a one-time "processing fee." In another version, the scammer pressures you into applying for a “guaranteed” scholarship or grant. However, there is a fee to apply. Once the fee is paid, time goes by and the money is never sent. When attempting to contact a representative, it is quickly discovered, the company has set so many conditions that it is almost impossible to receive a refund.



In yet another variation, a check arrives for the scholarship and instructions are included to send back payment for taxes or fees. The check turns out to be a fake, and you’re out whatever money was sent.

Legitimate companies are helping students find aid with some results. However, students and parents usually can find the same awards and others on their own by searching online. Prospective college financial aid office can help, as well,especially if it is a college the student is seriously considering attending.

Tips to Spot this Scam:

It is generally free to apply for scholarships.

In Canada visit the Government of Canada student aid resources to learn about financial aid programmes available. Each province has its own support organization and opportunities for financial aid. Each application will be reviewed by the relevant support organization and applicants will be matched with loans, bursaries, and grants for which you appear eligible.

In the U.S., More information is available online at studentaid.gov for the different financial aid options. Even if you don’t think you qualify for financial aid, review the options on the Federal Student Aid website as many colleges and universities use it for non-need-based awards.