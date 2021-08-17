Arizona governor announces $163M grant for schools ‘following all state laws’

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced Tuesday a $163 million grant for schools -- but only schools following all state laws are eligible.

According to the governor, the $1,800-per-student grants are available to district and charter schools "following all state laws and remaining open for in-person instruction as of August 27 and throughout the remainder of the school year."

The $163 million comes through the federal American Rescue Plan, according Ducey's office.

Earlier this month, several schools districts across the state defied a newly passed state law that bars mask mandates.

On July 15, Ducey issued an executive order, prohibiting universities and community colleges from requiring masks, receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, submit COVID-19 vaccination documents or take COVID-19 tests. After signing House Bill 2898 into law, the governor expanded its restrictions on COVID-19 mitigation efforts as this legislation prevents schools from mandating masks for students and staff. The bill officially goes into effect on Sept. 29.

On July 30, Phoenix Union High School District became the first district to implement a mask mandate in defiance of the recently approved state law. Tucson Unified School District and several other districts followed suit and required masks while inside district facilities.

On Monday, a judge at Maricopa County Superior Court ruled that Phoenix Union has not yet violated the statewide face-covering law. Shortly after the ruling, Catalina Foothills and Amphitheater unified schools districts implemented their own mask mandate.