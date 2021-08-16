Catalina Foothills School District implements mask mandate after Superior Court ruling

TUCSON (KVOA) - Catalina Foothills School District announced Monday it has implemented a mask mandate on the heels of the Maricopa County Superior Court's ruling that found that a Phoenix school district's mask policy is lawful for the time being.

According to the district, the policy will be implemented starting Tuesday. Students, staff, teachers and visitors will be required to mask up while being indoors on all of CFSD campuses, regardless of vaccination status.

The district sent the following statement:

August 16, 2021

Dear Colleagues (or Families),

Today in the case of Hester v Phoenix Union High School District, a Maricopa County Superior Court judge ruled that the Arizona law that prohibits school districts from mandating face coverings is not yet in effect. As a result, school districts can legally require masks.

Therefore, effective Tuesday, August 17, we are requiring universal indoor masking by all students, staff, teachers, and visitors/volunteers on all CFSD campuses, regardless of vaccination status. Outdoors, masks will continue to be optional.

This requirement will be included as an update to our mitigation plan. It is aligned with federal, state, and county public health guidance.

Thank you for working with us to keep our community safe.

Catalina Foothills School District

On July 15, Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order, prohibiting universities and community colleges from requiring masks, receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, submit COVID-19 vaccination documents or take COVID-19 tests. After signing House Bill 2898 into law, the governor expanded its restrictions on COVID-19 mitigation efforts as this legislation prevents schools from mandating masks for students and staff.

On July 30, Phoenix Union High School District became the first district to implement a mask mandate in defiance of the recently approved state law. Tucson Unified School District and several other districts followed suit and required masks while inside district facilities.

Last week, the state ban was presented to Arizona Superior Court, after one of Phoenix Union High School District's biology teachers ask the court to place a temporary restraining order on its mask policy, stating it goes against state law.

However, on Monday, the court released its ruling on the matter.

The judge ruled that the lawsuit is premature as the statewide ban is not yet in effect, allowing the school to continue its mandate. However, the court moved to not yet dismiss the lawsuit, allowing the teacher to challenge the school's policy once the new state law goes into effect.

Another lawsuit involving the statewide ban was recently filed by an education-led coalition that includes school boards, Arizona teachers unions, doctors and parents. The lawsuit, filed against the State of Arizona, hopes to rule that the new legislation is unconstitutional.

On Monday, Arizona reportedly 2,400 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the overall case total to 976,826 cases. The death toll remained at 18,464, with no new related deaths were reported that day.

Arizona Department of Health Services also shared that Arizona's population is currently 54.2 percent vaccinated.