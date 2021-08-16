Board of supervisors to discuss vaccine mandate for healthcare workers in Pima County

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors will be discussing another possible vaccine mandate for county health officials Monday.

Last Tuesday, the board failed to approve a vaccine mandate for all county employees.

The current proposal would mandate that all healthcare workers in Pima County licensed by the State of Arizona and their direct support staff be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The proposal would have those healthcare workers start the vaccination process by Sept. 1. They would have to file documentation of compliance with the county's Health Department.

Pima County Health Department would also have to lay out compliance and accountability metrics and conequences for non-compliance by 5 p.m. this Friday.

Both, Banner Health and Tucson Medical Center, have recently announced vaccine mandates for employees.

Arizona on Sunday reported more than 3,000 additional COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day and two deaths, increasing the pandemic totals to 965,462 cases and 18,464 known deaths since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The board's meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m.