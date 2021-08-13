Tucson City Council considers vaccine policy for employees

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson City Council is holding a special meeting Friday evening to talk about mandating COVID-19 vaccines for city employees.

The council is considering a vaccine policy for city employees that will require workers to get vaccinated by the end of the month or face penalties.

According to Tucson City Council, a recent survey suggests that about 1,000 employees are not vaccinated against the virus.

The policy will go into effect Aug. 20, unless 500 unvaccinated employees get the first dose before that date. There will be medical and religious exemptions.

If employees fail to get vaccinated they could face an 8-day suspension and will then be subject to more frequent COVID-19 testing and mask requirements.

Employees will be allowed to schedule their appointments during work hours and will not be penalized for taking that time.

The city says that information provided will be kept confidential similar to other medical records. The policy is subject to changes and more requirements from the city manager.

Tucson City Council is expected to hold the meeting at 5 p.m. Friday.

On Friday, Arizona reported over 3,000 additional virus cases for the first time in six months and 23 deaths. This bring the state's total to 958,992 cases and a death toll of 18,435. In Pima County, 50% of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the state.

