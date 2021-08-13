Suspect at large after shooting one in road rage incident on I-10

TUCSON (KVOA) - Authorities are looking for a suspect involved in a road rage shooting that occurred Friday morning on Interstate 10.

According to Arizona Department of Public Safety, the shooting happened on I-10 near Kolb Road around 5:30 a.m.

Officials say the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect may be in a white Mazda or Toyota hatchback.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 911 or 520-882-7463.