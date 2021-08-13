Skip to Content

Suspect at large after shooting one in road rage incident on I-10

Updated
Last updated today at 10:16 am
10:12 am Breaking NewsLocal NewsTop Stories

TUCSON (KVOA) - Authorities are looking for a suspect involved in a road rage shooting that occurred Friday morning on Interstate 10.

According to Arizona Department of Public Safety, the shooting happened on I-10 near Kolb Road around 5:30 a.m.

Officials say the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. 

The suspect may be in a white Mazda or Toyota hatchback.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 911 or 520-882-7463.

Author Profile Photo

Julia Leon

Julia is a Digital Content Producer for KVOA- News 4 Tucson. In 2018, she earned a bachelor’s of arts degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.

More Stories

Skip to content