Heavy rainfall prompts temporary closures in Santa Catalina Mountains
TUCSON (KVOA) - Heavy rainfall is causing temporary closures in the Santa Catalina Mountains.
The following areas are temporarily closed, according to The Forest Service:
Sabino Canyon Recreation Area:
- Sabino Canyon Road, closed at Bridge 1 upstream of Rattlesnake Canyon
- Bear Canyon Road at the Sabino Creek crossing
- The Sabino Canyon Crawler is operating their high water tour Friday
Pusch Ridge Wilderness:
- Pima Canyon Trail
- Finger Rock Trail
- Ventana Trail
- Pontatoc Trail
- Bear Canyon Trail
In the Central and Northern Santa Catalina Mountains
- Control Road
- Charouleau Gap Road
- Peppersauce Campground
- Red Ridge Trail