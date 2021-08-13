Heavy rainfall prompts temporary closures in Santa Catalina Mountains

TUCSON (KVOA) - Heavy rainfall is causing temporary closures in the Santa Catalina Mountains.

The following areas are temporarily closed, according to The Forest Service:

Sabino Canyon Recreation Area:

Sabino Canyon Road, closed at Bridge 1 upstream of Rattlesnake Canyon

Bear Canyon Road at the Sabino Creek crossing

The Sabino Canyon Crawler is operating their high water tour Friday

Pusch Ridge Wilderness:

Pima Canyon Trail

Finger Rock Trail

Ventana Trail

Pontatoc Trail

Bear Canyon Trail

In the Central and Northern Santa Catalina Mountains