Heavy rainfall prompts temporary closures in Santa Catalina Mountains

New
1:18 pm Local NewsTop Stories

TUCSON (KVOA) - Heavy rainfall is causing temporary closures in the Santa Catalina Mountains.

The following areas are temporarily closed, according to The Forest Service:

Sabino Canyon Recreation Area:

  • Sabino Canyon Road, closed at Bridge 1 upstream of Rattlesnake Canyon
  • Bear Canyon Road at the Sabino Creek crossing
  • The Sabino Canyon Crawler is operating their high water tour Friday

Pusch Ridge Wilderness:

  • Pima Canyon Trail
  • Finger Rock Trail
  • Ventana Trail
  • Pontatoc Trail
  • Bear Canyon Trail

In the Central and Northern Santa Catalina Mountains

  • Control Road
  • Charouleau Gap Road
  • Peppersauce Campground
  • Red Ridge Trail
