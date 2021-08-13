BBB Scam Alert: Need tech support? Be careful which number you call

TUCSON (KVOA) - Many people are savvy enough to know that tech support scammers often reach out to potential victims by phone or with a popup. Even if the person takes a few minutes to look online for a number to reach popular streaming services and online shopping services such as Netflix, Microsoft, Amazon, Roku or another type of online service for help, the Better Business Bureau advises to use caution. Scammers will post fake customer support numbers online to fool callers into purchasing unrelated computer software or use a convincing script to remote access a device to cause all kinds of technical issues the user didn't need. Unfortunately, many large companies have been affected by this scam.

How the Scam Works:

Your laptop or mobile device is acting up or a streaming service is freezing repeatedly. A quick search online reveals the customer support phone number, typically a toll-free number (1-888 or 1-844 number). Once dialed, a "representative" answers and with a few pieces of information provided, the "representative" declares that the account is compromised.

Skeptical? The "representative" reassures that they can provide proof that the account was hacked; however, they first need remote access to your device. By this time, the desire to get the account recovered and information back could be overshadowing the decision to allow a complete stranger to remote access your personal computer or mobile device. Scam artists often will install malware that records passwords, key strokes, or other files that contain personal information.

According to BBB Scam Tracker reports, this scam is often used as a setup for selling expensive computer security software, costing victims between $200 and $900. Unfortunately, it does nothing to fix things were never hacked in the first place.

Protect yourself from tech support scams: