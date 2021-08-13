Arizona Department of Corrections begins Phase III reopening

PHOENIX (KVOA) - The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry (ADCRR) has revised its in-person visitation hours as part of the Department's Phase III reopening, it announced in a news release Friday. The new hours will be effective August 21, 2021. Phase II inmates will be eligible to receive one, four-hour block of in-person visits per week. Phase III inmates will be eligible to receive two, four-hour blocks of in-person visits per week, it said. In-person visits will need to be scheduled in advance with the unit visitation office. Video visits also remain available and in-person visits will continue to be limited to two adult visitors and one minor child, or three people.

On June 19, 2021, as part of the Department’s Phase I reopening, in-person inmate visits along with in-person attorney visits, volunteer service activities and the Department’s Second Chance Centers, also resumed.

Since the phased reopening began, ACI and Intergovernmental Agreements have also been reinstated. Inmate work crews and staff will continue the use of mandatory face coverings while working off-site and CDC social distancing guidelines continue to be maintained. Returning inmate work crews will continue to be closely monitored in collaboration with Centurion, ADCRR’s contracted medical vendor. Mandatory wellness checks also continue for all ADCRR staff entering facilities.

The Department said it continues to follow state and CDC guidelines for congregate care settings to protect those in custody.