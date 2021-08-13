32-year-old woman dead after struck by vehicle on south side

TUCSON (KVOA) - Police on Friday identified the victim in a fatal pedestrian collision on Tucson's south side on Aug. 5 as a 32-year-old woman.

Officers responded to the collision at the intersection of Valencia and San Fernando roads at approximately 9:43 p.m. that day.

Police say the pedestrian, who was later identified as Jessica Renee Morgan, was struck by a black 2012 Hyundai Sonata.

The 32-year-old was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say. She succumbed to her injuries on Friday.

Police say she was crossing Valencia Road, near or in a bicycle crossing, when the Hyundai struck her. Detectives say a HAWK light was not activated at the time of the crash.

The driver was not impaired at the time of the collision, police say.

The incident remains under investigation. However, police say mid-block crossing by Morgan is the major contributing factor in the collision.