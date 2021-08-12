The Salvation Army Tucson distributing backpacks to children in need

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Salvation Army Tucson will be distributing backpacks to K-12 children this Friday.

It's happening August 13, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Salvation Army Hospitality House, 1002 N Main, corner of Speedway and Main.

It will be drive-thru, or walk-up distribution. If your child cannot attend, then parents need to bring identification for their child. The Salvation Army Tucson is following CDC guidelines and request you wear a mask if attending.

If you have any questions about this event you can call 520-795-9671.