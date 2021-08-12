Pima Community College joins UArizona to require masks in classrooms

TUCSON (KVOA) — Despite Arizona's mask mandate ban, more schools are implementing a face-covering policy on their campuses. On Thursday, Pima Community College joined Arizona's three major universities in updating its COVID-19 policies.

Starting Aug. 16., PCC will require individuals to wear face coverings in all indoor spaces.

Effective Aug. 16, #pimacommunitycollege will require face masks to be worn in all indoor spaces where it is not possible to adequately and continuously maintain social distance. Read the College's statement:https://t.co/KlOlX3X9NW#backtopima21 #pimacccovid19 #maskup pic.twitter.com/MTF45xABjB — PCC Public Info (@pimatweets) August 12, 2021

In June, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order that prohibited public universities and community colleges from creating policies that would require students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, submit COVID-19 vaccination documents, take COVID-19 tests or wear masks. The governor issued the order in response to an Arizona State University policy that would have "required unvaccinated students to submit to twice-weekly COVID-19 testing and wear a mask," citing it was a "bad policy" that has "no basis in public health.”

Ducey reinforced these efforts to prevent mask mandates at schools when he signed House Bill 2898 into law, preventing schools to implement any mask mandate for their staff and students when it officially goes into effect Sept. 28.

Amid another case surge in Arizona prompted by the delta variant and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updating its mask guidelines, ASU, NAU and UArizona officials decided to implement face-covering policies on Wednesday.

Earlier Wednesday, 26 Republican state lawmakers shared that they requested Gov. Doug Ducey to take action against schools that have elected to mandate masks. Those legislators urged the governor to withhold federal funding and take legal action against those schools.

The state's health department reported 2,970 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and six deaths. This brings Arizona's totals to 955,767 cases and a death toll of 18,412. According to the state, 53.8% of Arizonans are vaccinated.

To register for a vaccine appointment, visit podvaccine.azdhs.gov or azhealth.gov/findvaccine, or call 1-844-542-8201.

To learn more about the vaccination sites, visit azdhs.gov.