Heavy rainfall delays road maintenance on Tumamoc Hill

TUCSON (KVOA) - Monsoon storms have delayed the road maintenance on Tumamoc Hill.

The roadwork had originally been scheduled to take place this week.

Closures are now scheduled for 10 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23, with a reopening planned for 4 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 27.

University of Arizona officials say the road should open in time for the Tucson Indian Center's 20th Annual Social Pow-wow Tumamoc Hill Challenge scheduled for Aug. 28.

Tumamoc Hill is owned and operated by the University of Arizona in partnership with Pima County. Public access hours for the road are normally 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.