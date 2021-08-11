New gaming options at Casino Del Sol

TUCSON (KVOA) - You can now try your luck at some new table games at the Casino Del Sol.

Live roulette, craps and mini-baccarat made their debut at the casino on Wednesday, August 11 with the Chairman of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe rolling the dice in the first craps game that morning.

The Vegas-style games are opening to the public after the amended gaming compacts signed by Gov. Ducey and the state's tribes in April of this year.

“We pride ourselves on providing an impressive collection of gaming options for our guests, so we are thrilled to introduce these new, interactive games to the floor,” said CEO of Casino Del Sol, Kimberly Van Amburg. “Our players no longer have to travel to another state to play these games, and we look forward to welcoming visitors to the Sonoran Desert to enjoy the expanded gaming offerings.”

According to Casino Del Sol, bets will start at $5 for all three new games. You can find the tables near Tropico Lounge.

“Adding these new gaming options allows us to grow our staff and will provide additional resources to support our tribe and important community programs in southern Arizona,” said Chairman of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe, Peter Yucupicio.

A new poker room is also slated to open in September.

Click here for more information or you can call 1-855-SOL-STAY (765-7829).