Deputies respond to collision involving school bus, truck on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON (KVOA) - Deputies responded to a collision involving a school bus and a truck on Tucson's south side Wednesday morning.

Pima County Sheriff's Department says there were no children on the bus at the time of the collision on Valencia Road and Camino de la Tierra.

East and westbound Valencia Road is closed between Camino de la Tierra and Caballo Road.

According to L.T. Pratt with Green Valley Fire District / Drexel Heights Fire District, Lifenet will transport patients to the hospital.

Motorists are asked to find alternate routes.

Details are limited at this time.