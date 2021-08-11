COVID-19 cases send local sixth-grade class back to remote learning temporarily

TUCSON (KVOA) - Harelson Elementary School's sixth-grade classroom will temporarily be moving to remote learning after seeing positive COVID-19 cases.

According to Amphitheater Public Schools, Pima County makes such recommendation when two or more related cases occur in class.

The students are expected to return to the classroom Aug. 19, the district says.

In a letter to parents, the district said "We have provided the county with contact information for the class, and they will be in touch with the individuals involved to conduct contact tracing. Anyone else who is a close contact will be notified by the Pima County Health Department."

A teacher will provide remote instruction via Zoom and Google Classroom.

"While school districts in Arizona are not legally permitted to require masks in schools, the Amphitheater District

encourages everyone to wear a mask to protect themselves and others," the district said.

Last month, Gov. Doug Ducey released a statement saying that "Arizona does not allow mask mandates, vaccine mandates, vaccine passports or discrimination in schools based on who is or isn’t vaccinated. We’ve passed all of this into law, and it will not change."

Amphitheater Public Schools on Wednesday released the following statement to Harelson families:

Harelson Elementary School is located at 826 W. Chapala Dr.

On Wednesday, the state's heath department reported 1,970 additional COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths. Arizona's overall case totals rose to 952,797 with 18,406 related deaths.