BBB Scam Alert: 6 Scams for College Students to Avoid

TUCSON (KVOA) - During this time of the year, college students are having to spend money on tuition payments and school supplies as they begin a new semester. However, scammers are taking this opportunity to try to steal some of that money through various schemes and scams.

According to Better Business Bureau’s most recent Scam Tracker Risk Report, adults ages 18-24 reported the highest median losses ($150) and many of the scams took place online.

With many colleges considering their COVID-19 policies for school years, scammers will still take advantage of the situation using tactics that have worked in the past. One tactic that has been used to get students’ personal information is a phishing email that claims to be from the school’s “Financial Department.” The email claims to have information about an economic stimulus check or may ask for personal identification to verify that the student has received a COVID-19 vaccination. Or, if the student hasn't received one yet, may offer locations on where to get one. Messages via text or email may appear to instructing to click on a link provided in the email and log in with a student username and password. Don’t do it; by doing so, it could provide the user name, password, or other personal information to scammers, while possibly downloading malware onto the device.

Whether you are a student starting school away from home or have young students who may be vulnerable to such scams, BBB recommends watching out for these financial scams before heading into the new semester.