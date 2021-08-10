Special election considered for Tucson mayor, council salary increase

TUCSON (KVOA) - The City of Tucson announced Tuesday that they aim to hold a special election asking voters for a pay boost for Mayor Regina Romero and the Tucson City Council members.

The ordinance proposes increasing the mayor's salary from $42,000 per year to $54,000 and raising council members' salaries from $24,000 per year to $36,000.

If approved, the Special Election would be held Nov. 2.

Last year, Romero approved a minimum wage increase for city employees. Since February, the minimum wage for City of Tucson employees has been $15 an hour.