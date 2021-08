TUCSON (KVOA) - Several hikers are stranded in Sabino Canyon due to rising water Tuesday morning.

"If you cross water during monsoon season be prepared for this to happen," Pima County Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue Unit said in a tweet.

People are also encouraged to take food, water and clothing during their hikes.

Several hikers are stranded in Sabino Canyon due to water. If you cross water during monsoon season be prepared for this to happen. You should bring food, water, and clothing in the event this happens to you. It could take several hours for the water to recede. @PimaSheriff pic.twitter.com/QoKXHSjdbh — PCSD Search and Rescue (@PCSD_SAR) August 10, 2021

RELATED: Another Active day in store!

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!