Pima County will not require COVID-19 vaccine for employees

TUCSON (KVOA) - A COVID-19 vaccine will not be required for Pima County employees after the Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to not implement a vaccine mandate amid a recent spike in cases.

During Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting, county leaders discussed updating its county-wide COVID-19 protocols. The board decided not declare an Existence of Emergency despite Arizona reporting more than 2,000 daily positive cases for more than a week.

The county also considered mandating vaccines for all of its employees, similar to the City of Tucson. The board failed this action 4-1 with Supervisor Matt Heinz as the sole member of the board in favor of the mandate.

In a 3-2 vote, the board decided not to mandate a mask policy in K-12 schools.

Last month, the Associated Press reported that due to a drastic rise in COVID-19 cases and "new information obtained about the ability of the delta variant to spread among vaccinated people," the CDC reversed its previous guidelines, recommending all people, including those who are vaccinated, to return to wearing masks indoors, especially in areas where the virus is seeing a resurgence.

Shortly after this announcement, Gov. Doug Ducey released a statement saying that "Arizona does not allow mask mandates, vaccine mandates, vaccine passports or discrimination in schools based on who is or isn’t vaccinated. We’ve passed all of this into law, and it will not change." Included in the provisions to prevent local governments from establishing COVID-19 mitigations are March's executive order which phased out all mask mandates, House Bill 2770 into law allowing businesses in Arizona to not be required to enforce any mask mandates and July's executive order that banned schools from implementing mask mandates.

Pima County and the City of Tucson rescinded their personal mask mandates in accordance with the CDC's initial recommendation to allow vaccinated individuals to not wear masks while indoors despite initial pushback to the governor's lifting of COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

The state Department of Health Services’ dashboard reported 2,582 additional confirmed cases on Tuesday as well as 12 deaths. The state's overall case totals rose to 950,827 with 18,400 related deaths.

To register for a vaccine appointment, visit podvaccine.azdhs.gov or azhealth.gov/findvaccine, or call 1-844-542-8201.

To learn more about the vaccination sites, visit azdhs.gov.