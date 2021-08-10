BBB Tip: How to save on a car rental during pandemic shortage

TUCSON (KVOA) - Rental cars are in high demand and short supply these days. Most large car rental companies sold off much of their fleet to stay afloat during the COVID-19 lockdowns, and a shortage of chips and semiconductors have slowed down the auto production industry. With more people vaccinated and travel picking up, companies have had trouble meeting consumer demand.

This shortage means prices are through the roof and in some destinations, the number of cars available to rent is limited. In a climate like this, how can you snag a rental car at a decent price for your next trip? The Better Business Bureau offers the following suggestions.

How to Get a Rental Car at a Reasonable Price