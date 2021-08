TUCSON (KVOA) - American Medical Response EMT Jacob Dindinger will be laid to rest Monday.

Dindinger served as an EMT for four months before he and his partner were shot on July 18 in a mass shooting on Tucson's south side. The 20-year-old died from his injuries on July 29.

The public is invited to pay their respects along the memorial procession route beginning at 10:20 a.m. at Adair Funeral Home in Oro Valley.

