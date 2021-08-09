Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after being struck by vehicle on northwest side

TUCSON (KVOA) - A pedestrian is in the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle on the northwest side Sunday.

Deputies say the incident happened near Ruthrauff Road and Courtney Drive.

Pima County Sheriff's Department closed down traffic on Ruthrauff, east of La Cholla Boulevard for several hours as they investigated the scene.

Details are still very limited at this time. Stay with News 4 Tucson for updates.