How long will all this green vegetation hang around for?

TUCSON (KVOA) - Last month was the wettest month on record for Tucson, and it shows.

If you look outside there are a plethora of green plants. If we keep having rain like this, it could stick around for a while, however, there are a couple of scenarios where it can go away quicker than we want it to.

Chief Meteorologist Matt Brode says that after heavy rains like we saw last month, the green tends to grow really quick in our state.

"The greenery can stick around for quite some time. A lot of it hinges on what we're going to see in the coming weeks. It might be green now but if temperatures get really hot we can get dried out pretty quickly," Brode said.

Those temperatures will be key over the next few weeks to see if the green will stick around.

Thankfully, the next couple of weeks have better rain chances than chances of 100-degree temperatures.

Something else you may have noticed is that allergy season is starting a little earlier this year. This is because of all the plants pollinating. There are ways, aside from medication, to help with those allergies.

Dr. George Makol practices at Alvernon Allergy and Asthma and he said, "If you're spending more time indoors like a lot of us are, having your AC filter changed will help with your allergies. If you're having a really bad day, you can also change your AC fan and put it to 'on' instead of 'auto.'"

If we have rain chances through fall, the green will stick around for quite a while, but remember that we have a dry season in Southern Arizona starting in October.

A side effect of having this much vegetation grow during monsoon is that eventually, these plants will dry out which could mean a busy fire season in 2022.