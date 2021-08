TUCSON (KVOA) - American Medical Response EMT Jacob Dindinger was laid to rest Monday.

Dindinger served as an EMT for four months before he and his partner were shot on July 18 in a mass shooting on Tucson's south side. The 20-year-old died from his injuries on July 29.

The public was invited pay their respects along the memorial procession route which began at 10:20 a.m. at Adair Funeral Home in Oro Valley.

