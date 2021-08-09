BBB Scam Alert: Watch out for false promises as eviction moratorium nears end

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Biden Administration may have extended the eviction moratorium through October 3, but that doesn’t mean scammers have postponed their tricks. Con artists often take advantage of the confusion and stress surrounding major events. With millions in the United States behind on their rent, the moratorium’s end is a perfect hook.

How the Scam Works

As the eviction moratorium winds down, watch out for scammers offering loans, peddling credit repair services, or promoting government programs. These cons are a way to trick desperate people out of money they don’t have.

For example, during the COVID-19 pandemic, BBB Scam Tracker has seen numerous reports of phony “pandemic relief” grants or government programs that allegedly provide funding to people impacted by the pandemic. Once you “qualify for the grant,” the scammer will ask you to pay a processing or delivery fee to receive your funds. Of course, the grant doesn’t exist, and if you pay upfront, you just gave money to scammers.

Advance fee loans, debt relief and credit repair scams work in a similar way. They promise a loan – or to repair your credit – for an upfront fee. No matter how much you may need it, don’t be tempted by “guaranteed loans” or impossible services, such as removing late payments or bankruptcy, from your credit report.

This recent BBB Scam Tracker report describes a situation more people will likely encounter as the eviction moratorium nears. “I'd been in a desperate financial situation for a few weeks now, so I had been looking for loans and being denied left and right,” the scam victim told BBB. The victim received a call from a loan provider, saying their loan application had finally been accepted. There was just one catch: before the company could release the money, the borrow had to increase their credit score. Fortunately, this company had a way to help. “The way they would do that is they would send money to my account and then all I would have to do is send it back and that would boost my score.” Of course, the scammers never actually transferred the money. When the victim "sent back" the funds, they transferred $1,000 into the hands of scammers and overdraft their accounts.

Protect yourself from this scam: