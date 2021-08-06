Tumamoc Hill will close Aug. 10-13 for road maintenance

TUCSON (KVOA) - Attention Tumamoc Hill hikers. The popular hiking site on Tucson's west side will be closed for road maintenance next week.

Closures start at 10 p.m. on Monday, as crews work for four days.

The hiking path will reopen at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, weather permitting.

Tumamoc Hill is owned and operated by the University of Arizona in partnership with Pima County. Public access hours for the road are normally 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.