Tucson man sentenced to 5 years in prison for drug trafficking

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Tucson man on Thursday was sentenced to five years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for drug trafficking.

Oscar Alberto Martinez, 27, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Martinez operated as a drug courier for a Tucson-based drug trafficking organization. They say he made daily deliveries of drugs to buyers for about three months.

The 27-year-old was arrested on Feb. 20, 2020 while attempting to deliver three pounds of methamphetamine and ten ounces of heroin.

Martinez fled from law enforcement, leading them on a high-speed vehicle chase through Tucson before abandoning his vehicle and continuing his flight on foot. Officers finally apprehended Martinez as he was trying to run into a home.