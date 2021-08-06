PCSD responds to crash on Avra Valley Road

Pima County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a crash involving multiple vehicle early Friday morning.

Officials say the two-vehicle crash happened along Avra Valley Road at Longview Avenue. The collision did result in injuries.

Collision on Avra Valley Road



Deputies are responding to a 2 vehicle collision with injuries on Avra Valley Road and Longview Avenue. Traffic will be blocked and/or delayed in both directions on Avra Valley Road. If traveling in this area, please find alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/fP8xYGpYQV — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) August 6, 2021

Deputies say traffic will be impacted in both directions on Avra Valley Road to investigate the scene. They are asking drivers to avoid the area and find other routes at this time.

