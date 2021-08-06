PCSD responds to crash on Avra Valley Road

PCSD responds to crash on Avra Valley RoadNew
Pima County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a crash involving multiple vehicle early Friday morning.
Officials say the two-vehicle crash happened along Avra Valley Road at Longview Avenue. The collision did result in injuries.
Deputies say traffic will be impacted in both directions on Avra Valley Road to investigate the scene. They are asking drivers to avoid the area and find other routes at this time.
